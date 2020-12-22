Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni and Willow Harris have a SECRET mission!

Ziggy Astoni and Willow join forces and head off on a secret adventure to clean-up Tane's mess and get rid of the van on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) are off on an adventure to get rid of a van of stolen goods on today’s episode of Home and Away! (1:15pm/6:0opm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Willow has hung around with some dodgy types in her time, having been part of the Mangrove River crew back in the day. So she knows exactly who to call.

But Ziggy still feels in over her head and wishes Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) would show-up to sort out his own illegal dealings!

However, left with no choice, Ziggy joins Willow for a girls trip with a difference, as the duo head off to make the van “disappear”!

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is reluctant to return to Summer Bay with his young son, Jai Simmons (River Jarvis).

But if he doesn’t, he risks being arrested by his policeman buddy, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) for kidnapping!

Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) is still desperate for news of her missing son, Jai, and confides in friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington) about the REAL reason she is so desperate to find him.

