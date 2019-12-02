Home and Away spoilers: Christmas In Summer Bay (Episode 2)

Deck the halls and hang the mistletoe! It's time to catch-up with your favourite residents of Summer Bay in a series of Christmas specials!

With Home and Away now on a six-week break until the New Year (the series returns to Channel 5 on Monday 6th January, check our TV Guide for full listings), don’t despair if you’re already missing the folks of Summer Bay.

Home and Away: Christmas in Summer Bay is a six-part series, available exclusively on My5, presented by ex-Home and Away star Jason Smith (aka Robbie Hunter, he is also the host of The Home and Away Podcast)

In each episode, Jason will be visiting a different Summer Bay location to meet the cast of the long-running Aussie soap to find out behind-the-scenes secrets and take a trip down memory lane with some classic clips from the show’s almost 32 years on air.

This week’s exclusive My5 special invites viewers to spend some time with the Morgan family and their mates.

James Stewart (Justin), Penny McNamee (Tori) and Orpheus Pledger (Mason) will be joined by Ada Nicodemou (Leah), Jake Ryan (Robbo) and Sam Frost (Jasmine) to share with the audience what it means to be a part of the Summer Bay family, as well as providing viewers with insights into the very special bond that is formed when storylines bring the different families together.

As the cast recall how their characters made their dramatic entrances to the Bay, they will also tease what’s coming up in 2020… and it all promises to be must-see TV!

New episodes of Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay will be released every week on My5 from 25th November