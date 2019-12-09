Home and Away spoilers: Christmas In Summer Bay (Episode 3)

It's off to the Pier Apartment to join Summer Bay's Tim Franklin (Colby), Patrick O'Connor (Dean), Courtney Miller (Bella) and Emily Weir (Mac)

Home and Away is currently on its annual break in both the UK and Australia. But fear not, because each week My5 have a new episode of Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay to keep viewers up-to-date with all the gossip from the long-running Aussie soap.

In the latest episode (released on Monday 9th December on My5, see our TV Guide for full listings), it’s off to the Pier Apartment to join Home and Away stars Tim Franklin (Colby), Patrick O’Connor (Dean), Courtney Miller (Bella) and Emily Weir (Mackenzie), as presenter Jason Smith questions ’em about life on Home and Away with a look back at some classic clips involving their characters.

It’s certainly been a dramatic year for ever-busy policeman Colby Thorne, with his doomed wedding to policewoman Chelsea Campbell, shooting dead his hated stepdad Ross Nixon and then dealing with all the dramas of his teenage sister Bella Nixon!

Stay tuned, as coming up on Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay there will also be a SNEAK PEEK at what’s in store next year, including a SHOCK siege at the hospital, in which many of the Bay’s most beloved residents are trapped inside when a group of gunmen storm the building…

Home and Away returns Monday 6th January at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5