Home and Away spoilers: Christmas In Summer Bay (Episode 4)

Simon Timblick

Grab your board because we're off to the Surf Club on Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay to join the Astoni family and friends!

It’s off to the Surf Club, the scene of all kinds of drama and emergencies, for the next episode of Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay (episodes available on My5, see our TV Guide for full listings) to join the Astoni family and their friends.

Home and Away stars Rohan Nichol (Ben), Sophie Dillman (Ziggy) and Patrick O’Connor (Dean) chat to presenter Jason Smith in a beach themed Christmas celebration, looking back at the year that was for their characters.

Home and Away, Christmas In Summer Bay, Episode 4

Join stars Patrick O’Connor (Dean), Sophie Dillman (Ziggy) and Rohan Nichol (Ben) at the Surf Club

Ziggy and Dean officially got together this year, becoming the Bay’s latest supercouple. Plus Ben had a devastating time when his surf board business was ruined over drug smuggling allegations and he sunk into a terrible depression, which took its toll on his marriage to wife Maggie (played by Kestie Morassi).

On a happier note, the family will be reunited with co-star Anna Cocquerel, whose character Coco Astoni moved away from the Bay to boarding school this year.

Home and Away, Ryder Jackson, Coco Astoni

Watch out for a surprise appearance from Anna Cocquerel who played Coco Astoni

Plus, later in the programme Shane Withington (John) and Lukas Radovich (Ryder) join the Surf Club celebrations.

Home and Away, Christmas In Summer Bay, Episode 4

Home and Away, Christmas In Summer Bay, Episode 4

Shane Withington (John) and Lukas Radovich (Ryder) will be joining the festive celebrations at the Surf Club on Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay

Don’t forget, Home and Away returns on Monday 6th January at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5