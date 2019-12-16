Home and Away spoilers: Christmas In Summer Bay (Episode 4)

Grab your board because we're off to the Surf Club on Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay to join the Astoni family and friends!

It’s off to the Surf Club, the scene of all kinds of drama and emergencies, for the next episode of Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay (episodes available on My5, see our TV Guide for full listings) to join the Astoni family and their friends.

Home and Away stars Rohan Nichol (Ben), Sophie Dillman (Ziggy) and Patrick O’Connor (Dean) chat to presenter Jason Smith in a beach themed Christmas celebration, looking back at the year that was for their characters.

Ziggy and Dean officially got together this year, becoming the Bay’s latest supercouple. Plus Ben had a devastating time when his surf board business was ruined over drug smuggling allegations and he sunk into a terrible depression, which took its toll on his marriage to wife Maggie (played by Kestie Morassi).

On a happier note, the family will be reunited with co-star Anna Cocquerel, whose character Coco Astoni moved away from the Bay to boarding school this year.

Plus, later in the programme Shane Withington (John) and Lukas Radovich (Ryder) join the Surf Club celebrations.

Don’t forget, Home and Away returns on Monday 6th January at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5