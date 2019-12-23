Home and Away spoilers: Christmas In Summer Bay (Episode 5)

Join presenter Jason Smith for this latest Home and Away festive special as Summer Bay favourites gather at Salt for a Christmas celebration!

Presenter (and ex-Home and Away star) Jason Smith is still roaming around town to bring you another festive episode of Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay, available to view exclusively on My5 (see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the latest episode, loads of your favourite Home and Away cast members gather at restaurant Salt for an epic Christmas lunch, exchanging presents and stories about life in Australia’s most dramatic coastal town over the past (almost) 32 years.

Home and Away, Ray Meagher, Georgie Parker

Home and Away, James Stewart, Lynne McGranger, Sam Frost, Tim Franklin

Catch-up with Home and Away stars including Ray Meagher (Alf), Georgie Parker (Roo), James Stewart (Justin), Lynne McGranger (Irene), Sam Frost (Jasmine) and Tim Franklin (Colby) in this Christmas spesh!

Things get competitive as Jason challenges cast members to a trivia showdown. Who will WIN?

Plus there are some other festive surprises along the way.

Home and Away, Ray Meagher, Jason Smith, Lynne McGranger

Push those buzzers! Looks like it’s gameshow time in Summer Bay!

Also joining the celebrations are Penny McNamee (Tori), Ada Nicodemou (Leah), Shane Withington (John), Emily Weir (Mackenzie), Patrick O’Connor (Dean), Lukas Radovich (Ryder) and Belinda Giblin (Martha).

So if you want to see how Christmas is done Summer Bay style, don’t change that channel!

Home and Away, Emily Symons

Home and Away, Sophie Dillman, Rohan Nichol

Secret Santa? It’s time for the cast to open their presents!

Home and Away returns on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5