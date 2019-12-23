Home and Away spoilers: Christmas In Summer Bay (Episode 5)

Join presenter Jason Smith for this latest Home and Away festive special as Summer Bay favourites gather at Salt for a Christmas celebration!

Presenter (and ex-Home and Away star) Jason Smith is still roaming around town to bring you another festive episode of Home and Away: Christmas In Summer Bay, available to view exclusively on My5 (see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the latest episode, loads of your favourite Home and Away cast members gather at restaurant Salt for an epic Christmas lunch, exchanging presents and stories about life in Australia’s most dramatic coastal town over the past (almost) 32 years.

Things get competitive as Jason challenges cast members to a trivia showdown. Who will WIN?

Plus there are some other festive surprises along the way.

Also joining the celebrations are Penny McNamee (Tori), Ada Nicodemou (Leah), Shane Withington (John), Emily Weir (Mackenzie), Patrick O’Connor (Dean), Lukas Radovich (Ryder) and Belinda Giblin (Martha).

So if you want to see how Christmas is done Summer Bay style, don’t change that channel!

Home and Away returns on Monday 6th January 2020 at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5