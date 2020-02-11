Hospital – BBC2

It's touch-and-go for a young stabbing victim and a homeless man gets aggressive in this week’s visit to the Hospital on BBC2

At Aintree University Hospital the doctors are treating their third stabbing victim of the day, in this week’s episode of Hospital on BBC2.

The knife has gone into the young man’s chest and his life is hanging in the balance.

This episode also looks at the problem of regular visitors to A&E, especially 47-year-old Frank, who’s homeless with drug and alcohol dependency.

He can be aggressive and violent towards staff and takes up a huge amount of time and resources in an already stretched department.

The trust takes a difficult and bold step to try and stop Frank’s frequent visits.

We also meet another patient in Aintree who’s battling Motor Neurone Disease.

He’s determined to get home for Christmas but this cruel disease makes moving him incredibly difficult.

TV Times rating: *****