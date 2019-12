Fad or Fabulous? How to Lose Weight Well asks which diets are worth following

Xand Van Tulleken, Dr Helen Lawal and enthusiastic volunteers road-test a few of the bewildering range of diets in How to Lose Weight Well (Monday, 8pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Ever heard of the Greenprint Diet, as trialled by Beyoncé? The high-fibre Pritikin Diet? The Protein Pacing Diet? All these – and more – are put through their paces.

TV Times rating: ***