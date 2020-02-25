How to Spend It Well on Holiday – ITV

Phillip Schofield and celebrity guests show us how to get the best value for money while on vacation in ITV’s How to Spend it Well on Holiday

‘Who wouldn’t want a five-star holiday experience for a three-star budget?’ says Phillip Schofield in ITV’s new four-part series How to Spend it Well on Holiday.

This episode focuses on the Mediterranean, where tips include getting the best car-rental deal, and a micro-luggage scooter is road-tested.

And John Torode and Lisa Faulkner travel to the South of France to see if you can eat out without spending an absolute fortune.

This will be shown later in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

TV Times rating: ****