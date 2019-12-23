Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen looks at one of the country's most bankable, popular and durable stars

In Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen, one of the country’s most popular actors comes under the spotlight (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

In this one-off special, the Hollywood actor from Hammersmith in London reveals the story behind his success, beginning with his breakthrough role in the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

There’s also a look back at much-loved classics Love Actually (showing this Friday on ITV, 10.10pm) Bridget Jones’s Diary and About a Boy, as well as contributions from Hugh friends and co-stars, including Colin Firth, Sandra Bullock, Andie MacDowell and Nicholas Hoult.

You can seee Hugh in his BAFTA-nominated role as the villainous Phoenix Buchanan in the terrestrial premiere of Paddington 2 on BBC1 on Boxing Day.

TV Times rating: ****