Imagine: Lenny Henry: Young, Gifted and Black – BBC1

Alan Yentob helps Sir Lenny Henry look back at his life and career in Imagine: Lenny Henry: Young, Gifted and Black on BBC1

Following the release of his highly praised autobiography, Who Am I Again?, Lenny Henry chats to Alan Yentob (both pictured above) about his early life and dramatic rise to fame aged just 16 after his appearance on TV talent show New Faces in Imagine: Lenny Henry: Young, Gifted and Black on BBC1.

He meets up with some of his closest friends, family and colleagues, and looks back at his early roles on Tiswas and sketch show Three of a Kind.

He discusses how the industry has changed since the late 1970s and about his career now, especially the joy he’s found working as a serious actor on stage and screen.

He also talks about the importance of his campaigning to ensure the entertainment industry embraces diversity.

This will be shown in Scotland at midnight.

For full Christmas and New Year listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****