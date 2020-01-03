In Search of Dracula with Mark Gatiss – BBC2

Actor Mark Gatiss explores and celebrates that most famous of horror icons in BBC2’s In Search of Dracula with Mark Gatiss

Having co-created BBC1’s Dracula, Mark Gatiss (pictured above) now explores the Count’s transition from page to screen with the help of actors (including the latest to play Dracula, Claes Bang) and historians in BBC2’s In Search of Dracula with Mark Gatiss.

It’s a journey that takes him from Slovakia’s Orava Castle, seen in the film Nosferatu, to Philadelphia, where he examines Bram Stoker’s original handwritten notes.

TV Times rating: ****