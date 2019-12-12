Inside the Christmas Factory – BBC2

Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey investigate how some of our favourite festive foods are produced in Inside the Christmas Factory on BBC2

With the festive party season in full swing, Gregg Wallace heads to a factory in Nottingham that makes 200,000 canapés every 24 hours in Inside the Christmas Factory on BBC2.

He follows the production line of mini quiche bites and vol-au-vents as ingredients in massive quantities are transformed into nibbles for hungry partygoers.

It takes a staff of 600 working around the clock to keep up with the demand.

Cherry Healey, meanwhile, discovers the science behind cooking the perfect turkey (spoiler alert: it involves ice cubes), and historian Ruth Goodman puckers up to reveal why we kiss under the mistletoe and why Advent, which used to be a time of fasting, is now all about chocolate calendars.

This will be shown in Wales at 8.55pm.

TV Times rating: ***