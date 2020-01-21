Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals – ITV

This week’s episode of Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals on ITV is a very timely exploration of the Royal Family’s relationship with the press

The Royal Family’s relationship with the press has transformed dramatically over the years and this week’s second episode of Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals demonstrates that in stark terms.

The newspapers that once agreed to ignore stories about Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson in the 1930s hounded Diana decades later.

One grisly tale reveals how a tabloid paid close to £1m for pictures of what would later prove to be the Princess’ final moments.

‘I got a phone call from a photographer offering me photos of the crash,’ says Ken Lennox, who was The Sun’s picture editor at the time.

‘They told me Diana was OK and they had a photo of her talking to a doctor.’

Ken agreed to pay the hefty sum, believing Diana would recover and his paper would have a huge exclusive.

‘Then the announcement came that the Princess had died,’ explains Ken.

‘The editor told me not to let anyone get near the photos and they remain locked away.

‘The photos of Diana’s last moments are safeguarded,’ adds Ken.

‘If I die, hopefully the Royal Photographic Society will take care of them because they’re part of history.’

With contributions from royal biographers Penny Junor (pictured top) and Piers Brendon, the episode also includes some very prescient stories about Harry and Meghan’s run-ins with the media, which we’ll be hearing plenty more about in the months to come!

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: *****