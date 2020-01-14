Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals – ITV

ITV’s new documentary series Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals offers fresh insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking reign



Given that the title of ITV’s new four-part series is Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals, we could have been forgiven for thinking it was a show about Netflix’s award-winning royal drama, yet while that’s not the case, there’s no shortage of royal intrigue.

Each documentary examines a different aspect of Queen Elizabeth’s reign and tonight’s opening film – titled Love and Duty – looks at royal marriage.

Much of this is well-trodden ground, yet insider tales, rarely seen footage and some interesting documents give the events a new flash of colour.

There are also a few surprises along the way, such as the Queen Mother’s efforts to stop her daughter marrying Prince Philip (pictured above with the then Princess Elizabeth)!

‘The Queen got to know her future husband during the Second World War when the young Navy cadet came to stay at Windsor Castle on a handful of occasions,’ explains royal biographer Robert Hardman, one of several experts featured in the series,

‘Prince Philip was a distant cousin to the Windsors and with all his family still back in Nazi-occupied Greece, he had nowhere to go during his shore leave.

‘He was a rising star of the Navy and was a very dashing figure, so it’s easy to see why the Queen admired him!

‘When they got married, it was a very dismal time to be living in Britain,’ adds Robert.

‘The footage of the big day is so moving, because London was grimy and grey and the golden carriage stood out a mile.’

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

Main picture: Getty Images

TV Times rating: ****