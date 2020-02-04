Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future – C4

Kevin McCloud looks at some of the world’s biggest issues and how technology may have the answer in Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future on C4

Kevin McCloud is feeling positive about the years ahead, as he proves in new three-part series Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future on C4.

He’s confident that new technology and human resourcefulness will save the planet from its current crisis.

On a mission to spread his optimism, he sends comedians Jon Richardson, Phil Wang and presenter Alice Levine to three of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, which are inventing the solutions to many of today’s problems.

While Jon drives an electric car in America (pictured top), Phil’s in China to meet a farmer with an unusual flock and Alice experiences love Japanese-style and visits an all-robot café.

TV Times rating: ***