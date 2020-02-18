Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future – C4

In the last of Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future on C4, Jon Richardson learns about the latest technology to help you live longer

For the final glimpse into the years to come, in this week’s Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future on C4, Kevin sends Phil Wang to meet an innovative builder in China who uses recycled building materials and the world’s largest 3D printer to construct impressive new homes.

Meanwhile, in America, Jon Richardson (pictured top) is at the Upgrade Labs, a fancy gym that promises to make him live longer and look younger using some even fancier tech.

Latest stories

Finally, in Japan, Alice Levine meets a robot hoping to solve loneliness and visits Fukushima, the site of the devastating 2011 nuclear disaster, to see how robots are helping with the clear-up operation.

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****