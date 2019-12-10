Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas – C4

In this special peak-time episode of her crafting show, Kirstie gives us some innovative festive ideas in Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas on C4

Crafty Kirstie Allsopp has Christmas all wrapped with this peak-time special of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas on C4.

Whether you’re a dab hand with a glue gun or more of a paper-chain kind of crafter, Kirstie has seasonal ideas guaranteed to ignite your Christmas spirit.

At the more elaborate end of the scale, and with the helpful guidance of experts, Kirstie gets to grips with making resin gifts, bauble cushions and even Camembert from scratch.

But fear not, less intimidating activities include paper snowflakes and decorations inspired by tin Mexican art using takeaway trays and permanent markers.

And there’s a couple of cocktail recipes to help you relax after all that crafting!

Gold stars all round for this gleeful offering.

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****