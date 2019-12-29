Liam Gallagher: As It Was follows the former Oasis singer as he tries to get his career back on track

Liam Gallagher: As It Was takes us back to the 1990s, when Oasis were the biggest band in the world (Sunday, 10.15pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Then, in 2009, after several fights, brothers Noel and Liam “disbanded”.

Noel went on to have hits with High Flying Birds, but for Liam the only headlines he made were about his spats and divorces.

This documentary follows Liam as he tries to make a comeback. With some typically outspoken opinions and amusing anecdotes, this is a great insight into the life of a rock’n’roll star.

