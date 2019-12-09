Lucy Worsley’s Christmas Carol Odyssey – BBC4

Lucy Worsley's Christmas Carol Odyssey is an informative and fun journey through the history of some of the season's best loved tunes

Lucy Worsley’s Christmas Carol Odyssey is a real festive treat that celebrates the joy and reveals the history of some of our most-loved and well-known Christmas carols (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Historian Lucy follows the story of the carol to reveal how they first became popular, with many finding popularity in churches as music became an important part of worship.

She also explores the significance of one of the most iconic carols – Silent Night – re-telling the tale that it was allegedly sung out across no man’s land during the Christmas truce of 1914.

Despite the horror of World War One trench warfare, Allied and German forces put down their weapons long enough to remember the spirit of Christmas.

Featuring performances from The Kingdom Choir and the Hampton Court Choir.

TV Times rating: ****