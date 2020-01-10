Monty Don’s American Gardens – BBC2

Monty Don looks at different types of gardens across the Pond in new three-part series Monty Don’s American Gardens on BBC2

Monty Don is on a mission to understand the American garden and sets out to travel the length and breath of this vast country to get to the heart of what makes an American garden tick in Monty Don’s American Gardens on BBC2.

He begins in Missouri at New Bloomfield, which embraces the history of this diverse country by recreating the prairie lands that used to cover it.

He discovers a beautiful garden in the heart of Chicago and then visits a magnificent estate called Longwood, which does gardening on a spectacular scale.

He also visits a community garden on a Brooklyn rooftop, tours Central Park and explores what suburban gardens in Philadelphia say about the nation as a whole.

An epic tour full of impressive and interesting green spaces, a real treat for gardeners.

This will not be shown in Northern Ireland, and in Wales at 9pm.

TV Times rating: ****