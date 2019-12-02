Murder, Mystery and My Family – BBC1

Murder, Mystery and My Family looks into possible miscarriages of justice on behalf of viewers who believe the law failed a relative

The daily daytime series Murder, Mystery and My Family continues with criminal barristers Jeremy Dein and Sasha Wass re-examining a historic case to discover whether a miscarriage of justice occurred (Monday, 9.15am).

Today they are re-opening a murder case from 1918.

The case is brought to them by Kathryn, who discovered while researching her family tree that her cousin David Greenwood was found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Nellie Trew, who never made it home after visiting a library in south east London.

The case against former serviceman David was built on the fact that a badge matching one that he owned was found at the murder scene.

He always protested his innocence but after a three-day trial at the Old Bailey he was charged and sentenced to death.

Sasha and Jeremy look at the psychiatry of the World War One veteran and at the forensic evidence from the murder scene now held at Scotland Yard’s Crime Museum.

TV Times rating: ***