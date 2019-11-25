Murder, Mystery and My Family – BBC1

As Murder, Mystery and My Family returns, criminal barristers Jeremy Dein and Sasha Wass are back examining cases to see if they really are watertight

The daily, daytime series Murder, Mystery and My Family returns, with criminal barristers Jeremy Dein and Sasha Wass re-examining a historic case to discover whether a miscarriage of justice occurred (Monday, 9.15am, see our TV Guide for full details).

Each case is brought by a family member in the hope of clearing their relative’s name. Jeanette Pratt is hoping to prove her ancestor, George Thomas, was not guilty of a murder back in 1839.

He was a boatman aboard a canal boat when a woman, Christina Collins, drowned.

He and another man were charged with her murder and in 1840 publicly hanged.

Jeanette is optimistic that re-examining the case through modern eyes will prove that George Thomas’s conviction was unsafe and his young life should never have ended on the hangman’s gallows.

TV Times rating: ***