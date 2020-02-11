My Family and the Galapagos – C4

My Family and the Galapagos continues with Monty Halls and his brood swimming in crystal clear waters and meeting a young sea lion

My Family and the Galapagos continues the latest trip of marine biologist Monty Halls and family to the Galapagos, a follow-up to their three-month 2017 stay on the islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site (Sunday, 8pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Monty takes his young daughters, Isla and Molly, to a mangrove with crystal clear water.

It’s where many species of animal raise their young, as it’s a protected space where they can learn to swim and grow up in safety – Isla and Molly fit right in with a young sea lion.

Monty then takes Isla to catch and tag endangered hammerhead sharks and then takes both girls snorkelling with sea turtles, sea lions and stingrays.

The girls are delighted by it all. Inspiring them to care and protect the planet is probably the best conservation project Monty will ever be part of.

TV Times rating: ****