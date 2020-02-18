My Family and the Galapagos – C4

Monty Halls and his tribe are worried about the effects of tourism in this week's My Family and the Galapagos

My Family and the Galapagos continues the latest trip of marine biologist Monty Halls and family to the Galapagos.

It’s a follow-up to their three-month 2017 stay on the islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site (Sunday, 8pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Monty is concerned that the increasing numbers of tourists visiting the Galapagos are putting too much pressure on the natural environment and the wildlife that lives there.

He meets the Galapagos Rapid Response Network that helps any animal in need.

This includes a brown pelican that’s lost an eye and a sea lion that’s been spotted with a hook in its mouth.

Tam and the girls also go on a snail hunt to find the invasive giant African land snail, with sniffer dog Darwin.

Although slow, the massive molluscs are having a devastating effect on the native vegetation and snails.

TV Times rating: ***