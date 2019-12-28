Mystify: Michael Hutchence – BBC2

Lisa Patrick

Was there more to the life of Michael Hutchence than the lurid headlines and hedonistic lifestyle? Mystify: Michael Hutchence finds out

Mystify: Michael Hutchence is a documentary that’s about more than rock’n’roll (Saturday, 9.20pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

When INXS singer Michael Hutchence hanged himself in a Sydney hotel room in 1997, tabloids went to town on the possible causes – sexual experimentation, drugs, alcohol…

Kylie Minogue and Michael Hutchence

Michael with Kylie Minogue in 1990

His hedonistic lifestyle had been making headlines for years, as did his relationships with high-profile celebs – Kylie Minogue, model Helena Christensen, and Paula Yates.

But this revealing documentary presents a new side to Michael, and explains how his “rock star” behaviour and ultimate suicide could have been because of a devastating brain injury he suffered five years before his death.

Showing after is INXS: Live Baby Live, a newly remastered film of the band’s sold-out 1991 Wembley Stadium gig.

TV Times rating: ****

 