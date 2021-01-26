Neighbours spoilers: There’s an 80s REUNION in Erinsborough!

It's just like the 80s all over again on today's episode of Neighbours as classic character, Melanie returns to Erinsborough!

There’s a throwback to the 80s happening in Erinsborough, with FIVE classic characters from the early years of the Aussie soap on screen together on today’s episode of Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sheila Canning (played by Colette Mann) asks for Des Clarke’s (Paul Keane) help to distract his ex-wife, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

While Jane’s back is turned, Sheila is hoping to make a move on her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine), who recently started dating Jane.

Meanwhile, Jane and Des find themselves taking a trip down memory lane when former Ramsay Street resident, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden, who originally starred on the soap between 1987 to 1991) returns and reveals she has moved back to the area!

How will Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) react when he discovers Melanie is back?

After all, the pair did once hook-up for a one-night stand, with Paul rejecting Melanie soon after!

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his assistant chef girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are confident they have cooked-up a winning recipe for the Best Dish of Erinsborough competition.

Jacinta Hay (Maurial Spearim) arrives at the Tram to judge the delish dish.

However, there’s still the matter of those wild mushrooms Roxy threw into the mix…

With Des busy distracting Jane, Sheila seizes her chance to spend some quality time with Clive, as the pair support Kyle and Roxy down at the Tram.

It’s clear there’s still a spark between the pair.

Could a romantic reunion be on the cards for Sheila and Clive?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5