Neighbours spoilers: Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka blame Brent

Aaron and David fear the worst after their foster child Emmett falls off the roof on Neighbours. It looks like Emmett's big bro Brent is to blame!

There’s a medical EMERGENCY at Number 32! Teenager Emmett Donaldson (played by Ezra Justin) has slipped and fallen off the roof of the house on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:3opm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Luckily, hospital nurse, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is on hand to help.

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his doctor husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) fear the worst as their foster child, Emmett is rushed to hospital in an ambulance with a possible spinal injury…

Foster parents Aaron and David are furious with Emmett’s older brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), who dared Emmett to climb onto the roof.

Does Brent deserve another chance to redeem himself?

Or is it time Aaron and David sent the troublesome teenager packing?

Meanwhile, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) comes clean to friends Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and admits she has never been the best mother.

However, Jane is determined to make things right with her daughter, Nicolette while they are both in Erinsborough.

But the question is, is Nicolette ready to forgive Jane after family dramas that have happened in the past?

Elsewhere, pregnant Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) morning sickness is getting worse.

So her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) checks in with Paul and Terese to find out if it’s OK for Chloe to have some time off from her job at Lassiters.

However, Paul cannot resist seizing the moment to break the news to rival Pierce, that he knew about Chloe’s pregnancy before Pierce!

How will Pierce take the news that he was the last to know?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5