Neighbours spoilers: Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka get SUPRISE visitor!

There's chaos at Number 32 after Brent's angry outburst on Neighbours. But then an unexpected arrival could mean even more trouble for Aaron and David...

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have had enough of Brent Colefax’s (Texas Watterston) teenage tantrums on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron chases after Brent after his latest angry outburst.

Aaron and David’s foster child, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is upset to discover his big brother, Brent won’t be allowed to stay on at Number 32 and will probably be going back to the juvenile home.

However, before Aaron and David can make a final decision about what to do, there are bigger problems in store when a family relative unexpectedly turns up to stake her claim on Emmett and Brent!

Meanwhile, stressed-out Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is grateful to relief teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) for helping out with all the drama at Erinsborough High School.

But is school headmistress, Susan starting to take advantage of Jane’s good will?

When Susan gives Jane another big assignment, she starts to wonder if she is being used?

Will Jane speak-up? And WHY is Susan dumping so much work onto Jane?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is annoyed that her granddad, Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) offer to let her shadow him on the job at Lassiters is looking like a token gesture.

The teenager is even more annoyed when she discovers The Waterhole is still not implementing any eco-friendly strategies.

Will Harlow and Paul’s truce over environmental issues be short-lived?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5