Neighbours spoilers: What is Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka’s dilemma?

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his hubby, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are worried they could soon be parting ways with their foster child, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emmett is currently reconnecting with his mum, Jenna (Anna Lise Phillips), who has just started working at Lassiters.

However, that could all be about to change when Emmett makes a SHOCK discovery about his mum…

Emmett eventually comes clean to Aaron and David about Jenna, but swears them to secrecy.

But now the fellas have a huge moral dilemma on their hands.

Should they report what Jenna has been up to at Lassiters, knowing it could ruin her chances of getting back custody of Emmett?

Meanwhile, it’s a big day at Number 24 as Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) mum, Fay (Zoe Bertram) arrives from Adelaide.

Chloe is thrilled her mum has come to stay. But Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is alarmed by the deterioration of Fay’s health since he last saw her.

Even with the help of live-in nurse, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), is the care of Fay, who has Huntington’s disease, still going to be a BIG stress for pregnant Chloe?

Elsewhere, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) has calmed down after his angry outburst at co-worker, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

But Shane has done some damage with his harsh words. So now it looks like he has lost the help of the only person who can stop him spiralling further out of control with his drug addiction…

