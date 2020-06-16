Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Aaron Brennan lose his cool with?

Will Aaron Brennan and David's chance at becoming foster parents be ruined when Aaron snaps and has an angry outburst on Neighbours?

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) were worried their first interview as potential foster parents didn’t go very well on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So the couple are pleased when they get a second meeting with fostering assessor, Leila Potts (Jing-Xuan Chan).

However, the interview takes an awkward turn as Leila’s questions probe into the deepest and most personal corners of Aaron and David’s lives.

And when one of Leila’s questions strikes a nerve with Aaron, the gym boss snaps and has an angry rant at Leila!

As David tries to keep the peace, Leila doesn’t seem impressed by Aaron’s angry outburst.

Has Aaron just wrecked his and David’s best shot at parenthood?

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) are reeling from the possibility that their marriage is already in crisis.

After their almost threesome with work colleague, Naomi Canning, the couple realise there is a whole LOT that they don’t know about each other.

As Chloe turns to bestie Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) for emotional support, she begins to wonder if she and Pierce are suited at all…

Elsewhere, the Pride celebrations continue down at Lassiters with special guest host, Courtney Act rocking the mic.

And in today’s episode of the Aussie soap, it’s time for Sheila Canning (Colette Mann), her grandson Kyle (Chris Milligan) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) to get a drag makeover from Courtney and take centre stage!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5