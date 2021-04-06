Neighbours spoilers: Can Aaron and David help Emmett Donaldson?

What is Emmett Donaldson doing back on Ramsay Street? There's a dilemma for Aaron and David when they find out the truth on Neighbours.

Emmett Donaldson (played by Ezra Justin) has made an unexpected return to Ramsay Street on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) wonder what their former foster child, Emmett is doing back.

Emmett is upset because his Aunty Linda wants him to move to New Zealand with her.

Aaron and David are thrown when Emmett asks if he can move back in with them.

After all, Aaron and David are now looking after Emmett’s older brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

Aaron and David want to help.

But they’ve got a challenging task ahead if they want to bring Emmett back into their lives on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) thinks it is time her granddad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) gave her new boyfriend, Brent a chance.

But Paul just reckons Brent is bad news!

Harlow is determined for her family to get along with Brent.

So she proposes to Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) that she will arrange a family lunch at the Willis house.

But can Paul be convinced to make a proper effort to get to know Harlow’s boyfriend?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is being super-supportive of Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Chloe is still grieving after the death of her mum, Fay.

But as the ladies spend more time together at the Brennan house, could it be that Chloe is starting to develop romantic feelings for Nicolette?

Just when Chloe and Nicolette had sorted out all THAT awkwardness, this could complicate things again…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5