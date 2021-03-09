Neighbours spoilers: Is it all over for Kyle Canning?

Kyle Canning is reeling from the news he is being booted out of business at the tram on Neighbours. Is this really the end for The 82?

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) is SHOCKED at the news that he is out of business at the Tram on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is using a morals clause in Kyle’s lease to eject him and shutdown The 82.

Kyle’s girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) appeals to Paul’s wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to help them overturn Paul’s decision.

Will Paul change his mind? Or is it all over for Kyle?

Meanwhile, the Kennedy family are still reeling over the return of Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt).

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) has already rejected Olivia’s offer to collaborate on a new version of The Devil You Know.

But Olivia isn’t giving up.

Olivia approaches doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to reveal what it was like treating patient, Finn Kelly.

Then Olivia turns her attention to former flame, Karl (Alan Fletcher).

Will Karl be swayed by Olivia, who claims she wants to set the record straight about the late Finn and his dastardly crimes?

Elsewhere, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is thrown when girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) asks him to come on board with her new business venture at the Tram.

Is Shane ready to mix business and pleasure with Amy?

And how will Shane’s estranged wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) react when she finds out?

Remember, it’s not long since jealous Dipi tried to sabotage Amy’s last business launch!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5