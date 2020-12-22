Neighbours spoilers: Amy Greenwood returns to Erinsborough!

It's been 20 years since Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) was last seen on Neighbours. But now she's back, back, back!

It’s been 20 years since flight attendant, Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) flew off on a new adventure away from Ramsay Street on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So what’s she doing back in Erinsborough?

It seems Amy has entered the fashion business in the mean time and is keen to land the contract to redesign the staff uniforms at Lassiters!

But will hotel bosses, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) be impressed when Amy charms her way into an impromptu pitch session with the pair?

Meanwhile, both Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Audrey Hamilton’s (Zahra Newman) nursing jobs are on the line at Erinsborough Hospital when the truth finally comes out about the pair’s lottery card theft back in Canberra.

As Nicolette’s family and friends reel from the discovery of what she has done, doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is especially disgusted by nurse Nicolette’s unethical behaviour.

David is already having doubts about him and husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) entering into a co-parenting arrangement with Nicolette.

So now, after learning of Nicolette’s theft, will the fellas call it quits with their latest attempt to become parents?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5