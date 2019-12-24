Neighbours spoilers: Amy Williams discovers son Jimmy’s SECRET

Amy Williams is in for a BIG surprise on Neighbours when she gets to the bottom of what her teenage son Jimmy has been up to...

Ever since Amy Williams’s (played by Zoe Cramond) teenage son Jimmy (Darcy Tadich) unexpectedly turned-up on the doorstep on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), the worried mum has been trying to find out what the troubled teen is up to?

In today’s episode of Neighbours, Amy is in for a surprise when Jimmy finally spills the beans! But what, or who, exactly has Jimmy been hiding? And how can Amy help?

But the mum gets another surprise when Jimmy makes an unexpected plea, throwing her future in Ramsay Street into a spin!

Meanwhile, it’s a BIG day down at Erinsborough Hospital as David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) gets ready for the kidney transplant.

David’s half-brother Robert Robinson (Adam Hunter), who has offered to donate a kidney to save David’s life, is still under police surveillance.

But Paul is still on edge about the deal he struck with Robert, in exchange for him helping David. Not to mention the fact that Paul’s granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) seems to be developing a bond with her deadly dad Robert.

Can Paul’s wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) help the stressed-out businessman keep it together?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5