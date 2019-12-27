Neighbours spoilers: Heartbreak for Amy Williams and Kyle Canning?

Uh-oh, Kyle Canning is not going to be too happy when girlfriend Amy Williams drops a SHOCK bombshell on him on Neighbours...

Amy Williams (played by Zoe Cramond) is faced with a dilemma on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings). Should she leave Erinsbrough and move to New York to be with her teenage son, Jimmy (Darcy Tadich)?

When Amy discusses her dilemma with boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), he reveals he’d be ready to make the move to NYC too if it means they can get their own rocky relationship back on track.

However, after Kyle declares his devotion to Amy, he doesn’t quite get the reaction he was expecting and is left reeling when his girlfriend drops a SHOCK bombshell…

Meanwhile, things are rather awkward between Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) and Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) over at 28 Ramsay Street after their too-close-for-comfort moment, bonding over baby Aster.

Finn wonders if one-time girlfriend Elly still feels anything for him, despite the fact he is dating Elly’s younger sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson).

So when Elly sees how good uncle Finn is with baby Aster, could it be she is starting to see him in a new light?

Elsewhere, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), her hubby Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and his teenage son Hendrix (Benny Turland) are far from being one big happy family, after Hendrix’s recent attempt to kiss Chloe.

What can Pierce do to unite the ones he loves?

