Neighbours spoilers: Amy Williams hides a secret from Kyle Canning

Kyle Canning is thrilled after girlfriend Amy Williams's baby bombshell on Neighbours. But why isn't Amy excited at the news too?

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Mlligan) is over-the-moon that his girlfriend Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) could be pregnant on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, for some reason Amy doesn’t seem to share Kyle’s excitement. And later, while spending time with her brother Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), Amy reveals the reason why…

Meanwhile, it seems Leo has a secret of his own. He’s been receiving secret phonecalls from Amy’s ex-husband, Liam Barnett in New York warning Leo to try and make sure Amy doesn’t have any contact with their son, Jimmy who currently lives in the Big Apple with Liam.

What’s going on with Jimmy? Should Leo ‘fess-up to Amy?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and his ex-girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) start to reconnect when they both decide to get involved in helping to give The History Wall a makeover for the Sonya Rebecchi Charity Foundation.

But Ned and Yashvi are in for a shock when they discover the wall has been vandalised with an ominous warning… which Yashvi believes she is the target of!

