Neighbours spoilers: Is Amy Williams PREGNANT?

Kyle Canning wants to have a baby with girlfriend Amy Williams on Neighbours. Is he about to get his wish when Amy drops a bombshell?

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) and Amy Williams’s relationship has been on rocky ground lately on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) because of the legal action Kyle took against Lassiters and Amy’s dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

But after Kyle receives his payout from the legal action, he’s hoping that he and Amy can finally get things back on track.

Kyle is really keen to take the next step in their relationship… and have a baby together!

And he could be about to get his wish, when Amy drops a clanger. Her period is late… she could be pregnant?

Meanwhile, Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) returns to Erinsborough, to get tested as a kidney donor for his twin brother, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda). David’s life is on the line after Kyle accidentally fell asleep behind the wheel of his car and struck him down on Power Road.

But will Leo be a match? And where do things stand between Leo and his dad Paul, after Leo’s previous abrupt departure from Erinsborough around the time of Paul’s wedding to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)?

Elsewhere in town, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) reels from his mum Claudia Watkins’s (Kate Raison) revelations: she’s back in Erinsborough to dig up dirt on pregnant Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) and find a reason to prove Elly is not fit to be a mum to Claudia’s future grandchild!

But the question is, will Finn, who really wants to build bridges with his mum, agree to help cunning Claudia spy on Elly?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5