Neighbours spoilers: Andrea Somers is back… what does she want?

Who'd have thought Elly's prison cellmate would turn out to be scheming Andrea on Neighbours. The question is, can Andrea be trusted?

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) is alive to tell the tale after being rescued during a prison riot by fellow inmate… Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Con artist, Andrea turned Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Maloney) world upside down when she posed as his “dead” first wife, Dee Bliss a couple of years ago.

But when the real Dee turned out to be still alive, the truth finally came out: Dee and Andrea were long-lost twin sisters!

However, could it be that time in prison has softened Andrea?

She seems keen to help Elly and her baby daughter, Aster while behind bars.

But will Andrea’s help come at a price? WHAT does she really want?

Meanwhile, on the outside Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) has another secret meeting with her lawyer, Samantha Fitzgerald (Simone Buchanan).

Claudia is alarmed that their plan to pay Andrea to put the frighteners on Elly in prison worked too well, when Andrea caused the riot.

Deciding there must be another way for her to get custody of her baby granddaughter, Aster, cunning Claudia decides to involve Elly’s unsuspecting sister, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) in her plans.

But what does Claudia have in mind?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5