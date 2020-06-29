Neighbours spoilers: Andrea Somers has kidnapped Hugo!

Toadie's world has been turned upside down now that scheming Andrea Somers (disguised as Dee) has kidnapped their young son Hugo on Neighbours...

There’s a nightmare for Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) on Ramsay Street as his young son, Hugo remains missing on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Toadie has been left fearing the worst, after scheming Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) posed as her identical twin sister, Dee Bliss and snatched Hugo from Number 30.

Andrea is hiding out in an abandoned house with Hugo and dodgy prison guard, Owen Campbell (played by ex-Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo), who helped with Andrea’s escape from prison.

But help could be at hand for Toadie from an unlikely person…

Andrea and Dee’s criminal mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) makes a suprise discovery in the prison garden, which could help lead the police to Andrea and Hugo.

But now Heather faces a test of loyalties. Will she help Andrea or Toadie?

Meanwhile, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) hasn’t exactly welcomed her other grandson, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) to Erinsborough.

While Kyle (Chris Milligan) is happy to see his cousin, Levi, who is Erinsborough’s newest police constable, Sheila still seems a bit off.

Could it be that Sheila harbours a grudge because Levi is the product of her son, Frank’s affair years earlier?

