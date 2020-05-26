Neighbours spoilers: Andrea Somers THREATENS Elly Conway!

Prison life takes another dangerous turn for Elly Conway when awful Andrea threatens her life on Neighbours! Hurry-up, Toadie and get Elly out of there!

As legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) works overtime on her appeal, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is still stuck in prison on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having already made an enemy of prison cellmate, Andrea Somers (Madeleine West), Elly is on the receiving end of another violent threat…

However, this time Elly makes a dangerous decision to start defending herself. But WHAT does she do?

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is still reeling from Claudia Watkins’s (Kate Raison) surprise offer to help Aaron and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) adopt a child of their own.

Aaron and David have longed to become parents. But is the offer enough to bribe Aaron into silence over Claudia’s other dodgy business dealings?

Aaron’s sister, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) is still out to prove Claudia is dodgy, so she will be forced to hand back custody of baby Aster to the Kennedy family.

But when Chloe, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) go on a secret snooping mission to Claudia’s penthouse at Lassiters, will they get caught in the act?

Elsewhere, Dee Bliss’s (Madeleine West) suspicions are aroused when she sees an exchange between Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his old flame, Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt).

With Karl and Susan’s marriage currently on shaky ground, could it be possible that Karl has been playing away from home and cheating with Olivia?

Dee is determined to get some answers!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5