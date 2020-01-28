Neighbours spoilers: Baby plans for Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka!

Are Aaron and David one step closer to fulfilling their dream of becoming dads on Neighbours when an unexpected opportunity comes their way?

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have been wanting to start their own family for a while now on Neighbours (1:15pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

And now it seems an unexpected opportunity has come their way, with Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop) considering alternative options for having another baby.

After being turned down by her ex, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), could it be that Lisa, Aaron and David could now come to an arrangement about co-parenting?

But as Aaron and David are excited over the possibility, both David’s dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Lisa’s teenage son Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) are both AGAINST the idea. What will happen?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) fears for the safety of his girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) after further threats from Zenin (played by ex-Home and Away star Axle Whitehead), who is pressuring Ned to reveal what he witnessed during his time fighting at the illegal underground fightclub.

As unsuspecting Yashvi drives off to take her police exam, she’s unaware the vehicle is dripping fluid and beginning to smoke…

Meanwhile, it’s the first day back at Erinsborough High School after the holidays.

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) gets chatting with Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) and becomes interested in his past as a teacher at Erinsborough High.

But Finn’s girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) soon begins to wonder if Harlow is developing a crush on the former teacher, when the teenager continues to pop-up where ever Finn goes!

