Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Bea Nilsson so angry?

Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) has some BIG explaining to do after policeman, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) saw her angrily punch a punter down at The Waterhole on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The random guy was hassling Bea about her past relationship with killer, Finn Kelly when she SNAPPED!

When Levi tries to get to the bottom of Bea’s anger, she admits Finn has done so much damage to her and her family. Ultimately, he has now managed to drive her older sister, Elly Conway from Erinsborough too.

Levi has an idea to help Bea work through her anger. But WHAT is it?

Meanwhile, as Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) recovers from her recent gender confirmation surgery at home, the teenager is determined not to fall behind in school.

She makes a start on a sustainability project.

After Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) gushes over a luxury hotel that legal eagle, Toadie (Ryan Maloney) is booking in Port Douglas, Queensland, Mackenzie has an idea involving another hotel much closer to home!

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is dreading his first day back at school.

School teacher, Mr Muggleton (Nikolai Egel) does his best to help Emmett with his studies.

But the teenager SNAPS when he doesn’t know the answers to a test and does something that could land him in BIG trouble!

Uh-oh.

