Neighbours spoilers: Bea Nilsson confronts Levi Canning

Bea Nilsson is worried Levi is putting other people at risk by keeping quiet about his epilepsy on Neighbours. Will the police constable come clean?

Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) doesn’t feel right about keeping Levi Canning’s (Richie Morris) secret on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bea decides to confront policeman Levi in private about his epilepsy and try and find out WHY he won’t tell his friends and family.

What if he has an epileptic seizure while on the job and puts trainee police partner, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) in danger?

But Levi argues that he has dealt with epilepsy since he was a child, and has the situation under control.

WHAT really did cause Levi to develop epilepsy all those years ago?

Does Levi’s gran, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) know more about the situation than she is letting on?

Meanwhile, Sheila has other family matters to worry about.

Her other grandson, Kyle (Chris Milligan) is back from the island with the news he has officially got back together with ex-lover, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

Oh no! Sheila is NOT happy about the news at all.

As far as Sheila is concerned, Roxy attracts trouble where ever she goes and is not the right girlfriend for her grandson.

WHAT will Sheila do to try and shut down the newly reunited Kyle and Roxy?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, teenager Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is still struggling to catch-up with his school holiday work.

On a study break, Emmett runs into a group of boys from Erinsborough High, including Louis Curtain (played by Declan Dennis, real-life son of Stefan Dennis).

The lads invite Emmett to hang out with them.

Desperate for mates, is Emmett about to get mixed-up with the wrong crowd?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5