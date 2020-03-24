Neighbours spoilers: Will Bea Nilsson forgive Elly Conway’s betrayal?

Bea is still reeling from the revelation of what happened between her boyfriend Finn and her sister Elly on Neighbours. Will she be able to forgive?

It was bad enough for Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) when her twisted boyfriend Finn Kelly left her for dead down a mineshaft on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But now she’s found out Finn and her older sister Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) had SECRET feelings for each other. And that Finn wanted to run off and start a new life with Elly and her baby daughter, Aster!

Unsure if she can forgive Elly for her betrayal, Bea leans on aunt Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and her husband Karl for support.

But poor Bea’s about to be left reeling again, when she discovers Susan knew all about Finn and Elly’s feelings but kept the truth from her…

Meanwhile, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) won’t let her grudge against Susan drop.

Sheila still blames Susan for allowing killer Finn to move to Ramsay Street in the first place, which ultimately led to the death of Sheila’s son, Gary.

When Karl warns Sheila to back-off, he finds himself put on the spot when Sheila confronts him with her theory that secretly he never wanted Finn to move into the Kennedy house.

Is there a secret part of Karl that partly blames Susan for everything that has happened?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is back on duty at Erinsborough Hospital, even though his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) doesn’t think he is ready to return.

David is still feeling guilty over how he failed to see that patient Finn was fooling everyone.

So when another doctor holds David responsible for what happened with Finn, will David’s already troubled conscience get the better of him?

