Neighbours spoilers: Will Bea Nilsson and Finn Kelly break-up?

Could Bea Nilsson and her boyfriend Finn Kelly be heading for splitsville on Neighbours when she confronts him over his feelings for her sister Elly Conway?

Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) has been left reeling after a parting warning from Claudia Watkins on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bea should be worried, since her boyfriend Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) has been spending rather a lot of time with Bea’s pregnant sister Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) lately. And the pair did used to date, way back in Sydney.

But when Bea confronts the pair about the nature of their relationship, both Finn and Elly attempt to play down her fears and insist they are just good friends.

Will Bea be convinced to keep trusting Finn, despite his secret romantic feelings for Elly?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is still trying to get things back on track with girlfriend Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) after all the drama surrounding his legal action against Lassiters and the hit-and-run accident involving Amy’s brother, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).

After a chat with Amy’s brother Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), Kyle has a BIG idea how he can boost Amy’s spirits. But WHAT exactly is Kyle up to? And is he about to make things a whole lot worse?

Meanwhile, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is set on following in the footsteps of her aunt Mishti (remember her?) and joining the police force.

So she decides to quit her job at Lassiters so she can focus on studying for the police entrance exam.

However, boss Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is disappointed when Yashvi quits, as she had hoped working alongside her ex-boyfriend Ned Willis (Ben Hall) at the hotel would see the couple rekindle their romance.

But it seems, Chloe is not done playing matchmaker just yet!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5