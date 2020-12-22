Neighbours spoilers: Will Bea Nilsson and Levi Canning get together?

Will love FINALLY be in the air for Bea Nilsson and Levi at Christmas when the pair find themselves alone together under the mistletoe on Neighbours!

Things have been a bit awkward between Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) recently on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Just when the local copper confessed he had romantic feelings for Bea, the garage mechanic started getting involved with Nathan Packard, the fella who once beat-up Levi.

How complicated!

However, their friends are still keen to see the pair get together.

So when Levi and Bea prove their compatibility in a Christmas themed game, they end-up having an honest talk about their feelings under the mistletoe.

Hmm, could this be the perfect opportunity for them to seal the deal with a Christmas kiss?

Meanwhile, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is still reeling from her mum Dipi’s (Sharon Johal) confession that she was ready to run off and start a new life with married ex-lover, Pierce Greyson.

Yashvi realises she was wrong to blame her parents’ marriage break-up on her dad, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan).

But will Shane accept her apology when Yashvi attempts to reconnect with him?

Elsewhere, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is determined to win back her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) at Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy’s (Jackie Woodburne) Christmas party.

However, her plan proves difficult when she seems to be thwarted by neighbour, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) at every turn.

Hmm, could Sheila have an unexpected new love rival in Jane?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5