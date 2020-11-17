Neighbours spoilers: Bea Nilsson meets a new mystery man!

Who's that guy? Ex-Home and Away star Jackson Gallagher guest stars as a potential new love interest for Bea on Neighbours!

Ex-Home and Away star, Jackson Gallagher (who played Josh Barrett, 2013 to 2016) begins a guest role on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

He plays Nathan Packard who arrives in Erinsborough after being tracked down by Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).

However, while at Fitzgerald Motors, Nathan enjoys a bit of flirting with single mechanic, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson).

Bea enjoys the attention of handsome stranger, Nathan.

But little does she know, Nathan has a SHOCK connection to the Canning family…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) clashes with Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) again when she discovers Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Maloney) charity foundation has received a huge, anonymous donation.

Nicolette realises Audrey has given away her share of the lottery winnings. Is she now expecting Nicolette to do something similar?

And, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is in a panic after her boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) brings up the possibility of sex.

Should Mackenzie fulfil Richie’s wishes, even though she doesn’t feel ready?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5