Neighbours spoilers: Is Bea Nilsson falling for Nathan Packard?

Bea Nilsson can't stop thinking about new mystery man, Nathan on Neighbours. But she could be dating with danger if she discovers his TRUE identity...

Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) already seems super-smitten with mystery man, Nathan Packard (Jackson Gallagher) who she met at the garage last week on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bea has been happily messaging with Nathan, unaware of the REAL reason he has come to Erinsborough: to make amends with policeman, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) for attacking him years earlier…

It’s all easy-breezy fun as far as Bea is concerned. But what will happen if she finds out she is falling for one of her neighbour Levi’s attackers?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is feeling guilty after losing her temper and having a massive go at boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar).

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) help Mackenzie see that it is her fear of sleeping with Richie that is causing tension between the teenagers.

Mackenzie knows she must come clean with Richie.

But how will he react when he discovers Mackenzie isn’t ready to take their relationship to the next step?

