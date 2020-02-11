Neighbours spoilers: Will Bea Nilsson find out about THAT kiss?

Finn and Elly are super-awkward around each other after THAT kiss on Neighbours. Will Finn's girlfriend Bea Nilsson finally begin to realise what's been going on?

Uh-oh, it looks like things could be VERY awkward between Finn Kelly (played by Rob Mills) and Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) after he kissed her on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The pair had agreed to fight their feelings for each other for the sake of Finn’s girlfriend and Elly’s sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson). But now Finn has gone and broke that pact.

Feeling guilty about what has happened, will Finn confess ALL to unsuspecting Bea?

Meanwhile, it seems Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is up to her old tricks again at The Waterhole with the announcement that the pub is having a Naked Brunch!

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are all interested, while Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is excited to be a part of something so liberating!

Elsewhere, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is still determined to find out the true identity of “Richard” the catfish.

But when schoolteacher Jane discovers a love poem that has fallen out of schoolboy Richie’s schoolbag, she begins to wonder if the teenager is really “Richard”!

Has Jane caught the culprit at last?

