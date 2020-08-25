Neighbours spoilers: What is Bea Nilsson’s BIG lie?

When Yashvi becomes suspicious about Bea and Levi's shifty behaviour, Bea blurts out an unexpected lie to throw Yashvi off the scent on Neighbours!

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) finds himself in a tricky situation when he discovers his epilepsy medication prescription has been destroyed on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since neighbour, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is the only other person who knows policeman Levi has epilepsy, he asks the garage mechanic to pick-up his new prescription while he’s out on police patrol.

However, when Levi’s police partner, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) catches him and Bea having a hushed exchange at the garage, she immediately wonders what’s going on.

To stop Yashvi from accidentally finding out about Levi’s epilepsy, Bea blurts out something unexpected.

It looks like Bea and Levi are now caught-up in a complicated lie!

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) notices the tension between her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and live-in nurse, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) at Number 24.

Pierce puts it to Chloe that things are not working out with Nicolette, who has been hired to look after Chloe’s mum, Fay (Zoe Bertram).

Is Pierce about to sack Nicolette? Or will Nicolette QUIT?

Down at Lassiters, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is becoming increasingly frustrated with husband, Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) recent ruthless behaviour.

She didn’t like the way he treated housekeeper, Jenna Donaldson (Anna Lise Phillips).

And when Paul seems to dismiss Ned Willis’s (Ben Hall) ideas for redeveloping the Backpackers site, will enough be enough for Terese?

Could it be the Robinson-Willis marriage is heading for trouble?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5